Louisville firefighter's name added to Jefferson Square Park memorial ahead of Fire Prevention Week

Sgt. David Pawley passed away in 2021 from a cancer caused by fire-related toxins and was remembered during a ceremony on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the days leading up to Fire Prevention Week, Louisville leaders are raising awareness to reduce and improve community health through education.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fires in many homes burn faster than ever. Those who are inside have as little as two minutes, or less, to escape a house fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.

The U.S. Fire Administration is seeing an alarming trend in fires from 2011 to 2020.

In 2020, fire deaths were up almost 24% from where they were in 2011 and damage from fires were almost $22 billion in 2020 – more than 83% higher than what it was in 2011.

So far in 2022, 1,625 people have died in a house fire.

Louisville leaders honored firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Sgt. David Pawley’s name was added to a downtown memorial in Jefferson Square Park on Monday.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Pawley passed away in 2021 from a cancer caused by fire-related toxins.

His son spoke during the dedication saying his dad was dedicated to saving lives and taught him to be grateful and serve others in his community.

“No matter how far up you go in the line... always help the person behind you,” he said.

Louisville Fire Department leaders also reviewed fire safety tactics.

They said you can keep your family safe by developing and practicing a fire escape plan.

It’s also recommended checking your smoke detectors regularly.

The detectors should be replaced every ten years.

Fire Prevention Week begins Oct. 9 through Oct. 15.

