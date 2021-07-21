x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jefferson County's circuit court clerk joins race for Louisville mayor

David Nicholson announced his campaign after returning from the National Association of Counties' annual conference in DC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson is joining a crowded field vying for mayor of Louisville.

Nicholson announced his campaign after returning from the National Association of Counties' annual conference in Washington, D.C., where public safety was a main focus.

"This meeting of elected officials from across the United States was profound and sobering, and it left me with a renewed commitment to help resolve the staggering gun violence here in Louisville," Nicholson said.

Nicholson was elected circuit court clerk in 2006, and was reelected in 2012 and 2018. A Louisville native, Nicholson graduated from Ballard High School. He received a degree in political science from Westminster College in Missouri and attended the Cumberland School of Law in Alabama.

"I know this will be a difficult journey, as the issues facing our city are daunting; but I am excited and believe it’s the right thing to do for all of us — our families, our friends and our neighbors," Nicholson said.

According to his biography for the Office of Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk, Nicholson is a member on the Board of Directors of Kosair Charities and the Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties. He is a former board member for the Center for Women and Families.

Louisville businessman Craig Greenberg, community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, pastor Tim Findley and Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf have also announced campaigns.

RELATED: David James endorses Craig Greenberg in 2022 Louisville mayoral race

RELATED: How Breonna Taylor protests could impact Louisville's mayoral race

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.