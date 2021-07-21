Jefferson County's circuit court clerk joins race for Louisville mayor

David Nicholson announced his campaign after returning from the National Association of Counties' annual conference in DC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson is joining a crowded field vying for mayor of Louisville.

Nicholson announced his campaign after returning from the National Association of Counties' annual conference in Washington, D.C., where public safety was a main focus.

"This meeting of elected officials from across the United States was profound and sobering, and it left me with a renewed commitment to help resolve the staggering gun violence here in Louisville," Nicholson said.

Nicholson was elected circuit court clerk in 2006, and was reelected in 2012 and 2018. A Louisville native, Nicholson graduated from Ballard High School. He received a degree in political science from Westminster College in Missouri and attended the Cumberland School of Law in Alabama.

"I know this will be a difficult journey, as the issues facing our city are daunting; but I am excited and believe it’s the right thing to do for all of us — our families, our friends and our neighbors," Nicholson said.

According to his biography for the Office of Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk, Nicholson is a member on the Board of Directors of Kosair Charities and the Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties. He is a former board member for the Center for Women and Families.

