Kentucky State Police's investigation 'substantially complete' into fatal shooting of David McAtee

Popular barbecue business owner David McAtee was killed by a bullet from a Kentucky National Guardsman.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — J. Michael Brown, secretary of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive staff said Kentucky State Police’s investigation into the June shooting death of David McAtee is “substantially complete.”

Brown said the findings were not different from what they revealed in June. He confirmed the popular barbecue business owner was killed by a bullet from the gun of a Kentucky National Guardsman. Despite the forensics, they may not be able to determine which guardsman fired the fatal shot.

He said McAtee did have a gun during the incident and had gunshot residue on his hands.

“The Governor vowed from the beginning there would be a quick, thorough investigation committed to the truth,” Secretary Brown said. “The community, all who were involved and the families of all of those involved deserve the truth.”

The findings of Kentucky State Police’s investigation have been turned over to the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney for review. It has also been sent to the FBI who is conducting their own independent investigation.

According to Brown, the U.S. Attorney has asked the governor’s executive staff and Kentucky State Police not to release any more information or comment further on the case. Brown said they did agree, however, in exchange they asked to make the McAtee case a high priority.

He said they have been assured it will be at the “highest priority.”

