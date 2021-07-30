UofL's David Johnson selected 47th overall in NBA Draft, goes to Toronto Raptors

Johnson, a Trinity High School alum, decided to leave the Cardinals after two seasons in the middle of April.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Toronto Raptors selected Louisville’s David Johnson with the 47th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Johnson, a Trinity High School alum, decided to leave the Cardinals after two seasons in the middle of April. As a sophomore, the guard saw a lot of improvement.

He was the only player in the ACC to rank among the top 25 in both rebounding and assists, averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 assists (15th in the ACC) and 5.8 rebounds (21st). Those scoring and rebounding averages doubled his freshman numbers. Johnson also improved as a three-point shooter, leading Louisville with 32 triples, which was more than six times the amount he made as a freshman.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.