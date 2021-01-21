Metro Council President David James planning ‘special announcement’ Thursday

All signs point to James, a Democrat, throwing his hat in the ring for Louisville's 2022 mayoral race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council President and former LMPD officer David James plans to make a 'special announcement' Thursday morning.

All signs point to James, a Democrat, throwing his hat in the ring for Louisville's 2022 mayoral race.

Wednesday night, WHAS noticed the website davidjamesformayor.com, which calls for donations.

James' conference will be held at the Teamsters Local 89 Union Hall on Taylor Boulevard.

When asked for comment, James would not confirm if he would announce a run for mayor on Thursday.

