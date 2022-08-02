LMPD asks for help locating 37-year-old man missing since late June

David Floyd, who is homeless, was last seen in the area of Shelby and Wenzel Street. His family said he is always in contact, but hasn't been seen since June 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe could be in danger.

An Operation Return Home was issued for 37-year-old David Floyd after family members could not locate him. He was last seen on June 29 near a homeless camp around Shelby and Wenzel Streets by an outreach worker.

Police said Floyd is homeless but was always in contact with family members.

His family told police this is very unusual behavior and are desperate to locate him and bring him home.

Floyd is described as a Black male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 156-pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 or the Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

