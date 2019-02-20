The only daughter of Steve Herring is hoping her father will leave behind a lasting legacy of love.

“I hope that when [people] hug me, they can feel my dad.”

The 55-year-old dedicated nearly half of his life to GE.

“He’s been out there for 24 years,” Ashley Herring explained.

He had no accidents and no injuries.

“Safety first was always the thing.” He even wore the same protective glasses for a quarter of a century.

He was wearing them on the Friday that would change this family's life.

Herring got pinned between equipment while working on refrigerators at the plant. He was taken to the hospital alert but bruised

“I've never seen my dad in pain like that, or distressed like that,” Herring said. “And a couple of times he broke down crying on me, but in the midst of it all, he still was being a jokester.”



She told WHAS 11 News that he had been in and out of surgery all weekend. He died Sunday morning.



His work family, nearly 500-strong, celebrated his life Monday night.



“My heart is full. He’s a superstar,” his daughter said.

He had a smile and an attitude you just can’t shake. It’s how he’ll be remembered.



“I want it to be known that he wanted to spread love and happiness.”

Herring said she’s still working out funeral details but hope to have the visitation on Sunday and the funeral on Monday.

