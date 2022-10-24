LMPD: Teen arrested for murder in connection to 2021 shooting

According to police the teen, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder, shot and killed a 40-year-old man in the California neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have charged a teen with murder in connection to the murder of a 40-year-old man last June.

According to Louisville Metro Police, on June 20, 2021 officers were responding to a report of a person down at Date Street and Dr. WJ Hodge.

There, police found the victim's body on the ground. LMPD said he had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

LMPD's Homicide Unit said on Monday that a teen has been charged in connection to the man's death. According to police, he was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.

A department spokesperson says the teen was initially taken into custody on Oct. 14 while in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police say the teen's name is not being released at this time.

