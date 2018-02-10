LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A new online data tool shows a strong correlation between where people are raised and their chances of earning more than their parents.

Opportunity Atlas shows household income in 2014 to 2015 for people born between 1978 and 1983 to low-income parents.

The map allows you to search a specific location. Kids who grew up in low-income households in red neighborhoods tended to stay low income, while those from low-income households in blue neighborhoods tended to grow up to make more than their parents.

Opportunity Atlas

opportunityatlas.org

You can see the stark contrast in Metro Louisville.

Those in the west, like Old Louisville, have an average income of $17 thousand compared to Cherokee gardens, six miles away, with $52 thousand.

The hope is this new data can help identify solutions to improve outcomes for all children

To search your neighborhood, go to opportunity atlas.org.

