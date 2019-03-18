LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While neither Louisville nor Kentucky will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center this NCAA Tournament, one Louisville alum is still excited about his hometown hosting the South Regional.

"It's just going to be a good time for any business in the downtown area, all the hotels being packed and people going to the game it will be a great experience," Griffith said.

Darrell Griffith passed out limited-edition Battle of the Bluegrass college basketball jerseys ahead of Selection Sunday at his bar Griff's as part of Dove Men+Care's #ReptheRivalry series. The jerseys are vintage inspired, featuring both red and blue for the rivals.

The #ReptheRivalry series is Dove's partnership with street-wear designer Don C., paying homage to iconic rivalries in basketball. For more information on the series, visit dovemencare.com/reptherivalry.