LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For as young as he is, Darnell Furguson, the owner of SuperChefs is making major strides in his career.



Ferguson was recognized at Metro Council on Feb.20 at the 18TH Annual Black History Month Ceremony.

SuperChefs It was an honor to recieve this award today for what we do in the co... mmunity, it was a special feeling and I'm thankful to be chosen @cbrandoningram .. I hope to always represent in the best way possible and give all my talent and gifts to its people!!



He's also coming to a TV near you, on the Food Network Channel competing for a top prize on Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions.

Darnell Super Chef Furguson, which is his new legally changed name, is collecting accolades all across the country representing Louisville, his cooking and now young children in our community.



His humble beginnings are slowly churning into national recognition that includes the Rachael Ray Show, throwing it down with Bobby Flay and beating him, The Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, just to name a few.

Ferguson said, “Nerves are at an all-time high it was different for me I’ve been on food network but I’ve never been with the best of the Food Network.”

He loves his hometown and the slice of history he and the young African American youth bring to the table.

“I want kids to know they are black history,” Darnell said, “it’s kind of cool now and when people look at me I want them to see and when kids who look like me I want them to see that it’s all possible, I had nothing and I had no special privilege coming up and its possible.”



Competing not only for a title but also for the listening ear from his community.

Darnell is using his passion and talent to mold the future in his new comic book 'Becoming Super.'

Darnell Ferguson

“You'll see little super over there braving his environment but also showing you how to be a good son,” Darnell said, “I want to teach you no matter what you do in life, you need to be a good person as much as you’re good at your craft people always ask me how did you get really good at your career, well I got really successful at being a really good person first.”

To pre-order a copy of his new comic, head to www.iamsuperchef.com .

