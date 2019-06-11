FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican candidate Daniel Cameron has won the election for Kentucky Attorney General, becoming the state's first African-American attorney general.

Cameron defeated former AG and Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo in his first run for public office. The Louisville-based attorney previously served as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legal counsel.

President Donald Trump called Cameron a "new star" in the Republican Party, saying he had his "full and complete endorsement."

Trump sent his support shortly after Cameron's victory.

"Great going Daniel, proud of you!", Trump said via Twitter.

A Louisville man recently sued to remove Cameron from the ballot, arguing that he did not have the credentials to run for office, however a judge ruled he could stay on the ballot.

Kentucky attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron said, if elected, he would make Kentucky’s unsolved cases, like the ones in Bardstown, a priority.

Cameron said he met Jason Ellis' widow, Amy Ellis, years ago and would work closely with local law enforcement, the FBI and our U.S. attorney to find answers.

RELATED: Judge rules Daniel Cameron stays on ballot

RELATED: 'It is a huge priority;' Ky. attorney general candidate on solving Bardstown cases

RELATED: Governor, attorney general among statewide races in Kentucky

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.