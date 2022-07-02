Kentucky Court of Appeals denies AG Daniel Cameron's attempt to halt abortions

The Kentucky Court of Appeals denied his motion on Saturday after a Jefferson Circuit Court judge allowed them to temporarily resume two days earlier.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been dealt a legal blow in his fight to stop abortions in Kentucky.

“This a great victory for now — we'll fight with everything we have to keep it. No one — no matter where they live — should be forced to remain pregnant against their will,” the ACLU of Kentucky said.

The abortion-rights groups' lawsuit argued that the abortion bans violate the rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and self-determination outlined in sections one and two of the Kentucky Constitution.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Kentucky’s trigger law took effect which banned abortions in all cases with the exception of a mother’s life being at risk.

After the temporary order to allow abortions to resume, Planned Parenthood in Louisville started scheduling abortions while the EMW Women’s Surgical Center resumed abortion care on Friday.

AG Cameron expressed his disappointment on social media following Saturday’s decision.

“We are disappointed with the ruling from the Court of Appeals. The ruling continues to prevent Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and heartbeat law from taking effect. We intend to bring this matter to the Supreme Court of Kentucky,” he said.

A hearing for the ACLU of Kentucky’s request for a temporary injunction to block the state’s law has been scheduled for July 6.

