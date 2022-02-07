AG Daniel Cameron seeking help from Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate abortion laws

After his motion of appeal to reinstate laws prohibiting abortions was denied, Daniel Cameron said he's seeking help from the highest court to "protect life."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vowing to continue his fight to halt abortions in Kentucky, attorney general Daniel Cameron is seeking help from the state’s highest court.

Sunday, Cameron’s office said he filed a Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition with the Supreme Court of Kentucky. This is his response to a temporary restraining order issued last week by a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge, allowing abortions to continue while blocking the state’s trigger law that went into effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Abortion rights groups have argued Kentucky’s abortion bans violate rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and self-determination outline in sections one and two in the state’s constitution.

Cameron did file a motion with the Court of Appeals to reinstate the laws, but it was denied on Saturday.

“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” Cameron said in a statement issued Sunday. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”

Since the law has been blocked temporarily, Planned Parenthood has resumed scheduling abortions while the EMW Women’s Surgical Center resumed abortion care on Friday.

A hearing for the ACLU of Kentucky’s request for a temporary injunction to block the state’s law has been scheduled for July 6.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.