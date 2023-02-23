This popular Louisville ice cream shop is about to reopen; Here's when

The popular hometown staple has been around since 1976.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dairy Kastle will soon reopen to serve customers sweet treats in the Saint Joseph neighborhood.

The popular hometown staple on Eastern Parkway, near the University of Louisville, plans to reopen for the 2023 season on March 7.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9:30 p.m.

The walk-up ice cream shop has been serving ice cream and chili dogs, among other delicious goodies, since 1976.

On their website, owners Katherine Smith and Damian Vitale say they want the business to be a fun experience for everyone.

"Dairy Kastle is a walk-up experience that allows people to enjoy themselves with friends and family," they said. "We look forward to seeing and serving all our great customers."

Last year, the store had to close earlier than expected due to a staffing shortage in August.

They’re still looking for new employees for this upcoming season.

