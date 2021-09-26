CycLOUvia returns to Bardstown Road in October after COVID-19 hiatus

The family-friendly event welcomes those who look to improve their mental, physical and emotional health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bikes, scooters, skateboards and pedestrians will fill Bardstown Road when CycLOUvia returns in October.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“CycLOUvia brings people of all ages and backgrounds together while promoting healthy habits and sustainable transportation, and allows us to celebrate the corridor’s small businesses, which have faced many trials during this pandemic,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement.

The event will take place on Oct. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and there will be road closures that will affect traffic in the area.

Bardstown Road from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard will be closed to vehicles and Metro Police will facilitate motor crossings at Eastern Parkway.

Those who participate in this year’s CycLOUvia are asked to social distance and wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep everyone safe.

CycLOUvia is named after former Metro Councilman Tom Owen, a lifelong advocate of bikes and pedestrians in the Louisville community.

