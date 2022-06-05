CycLOUvia brings out community for exercise, fun on Main Street

It was the perfect day to get out for some exercise and plenty of fun in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hot, sunny day for some physical activity in Louisville.

The community celebrated the closure of a stretch of Main Street for this year’s CycLOUvia and a chance to experience biking, roller-skating or just to enjoy the space without the worry of vehicle traffic.

Many enjoyed events along the corridor including taking part in a communal chalk mural, performances at the KFC Yum! Center Plaza, youth inflatables and even a variety of food trucks.

CycLOUvia has been held to promote healthy lifestyles, alternative transportation as well as bike and pedestrian safety.

It has been part of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s Healthy Hometown Movement since 2012.

