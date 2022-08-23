CycLOUvia returns to Frankfort Avenue this weekend

Not only does the event promote healthy living, it also encourages participants to support small businesses along the corridor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CycLOUvia is making its return to Frankfort Avenue after four years.

The annual event promoting health and wellness will happen on Aug. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers said a stretch of Frankfort Avenue from Pope Street to Stilz Avenue will be closed to vehicles, giving people a chance to bike, walk or skate on the roadway. A vehicle crossing at Ewing Avenue.

Not only does the event promote healthy living, it also encourages participants to support small businesses along the corridor.

There will also be lots of family-friendly activities at the American Printing House and at restaurants.

The last CycLOUvia was held on Frankfort Avenue in 2018.

