'Cheap, gaudy, and worthless': Feds seize $81M in fake watches in Louisville

For the last six months, the Customs and Border Protection officers have intercepted the counterfeit items that were headed to other places across the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal officials have seized a lot more counterfeit goods passing through the Louisville area.

Since October 2021, The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they have seized more than 3,200 knockoff designer watches in shipments originating from China at the Louisville airport. Many of these shipments were headed to other areas across the U.S.

The watches had logos of popular designers – Rolex, Gucci, Audemar Piguet, Cartiet and Richard Mille. If these watches were real, CBP officers said the retail price would total up to $81 million. The fake items were called “cheap, gaudy and worthless.”

“Consumers should be aware that if a known high-value brand is being offered for an unusually low price, it could very well be fake. CBP encourages the use of reputable vendors for your valuable purchases,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville, said in a statement. “Our officers are dedicated to preventing counterfeiters from defrauding consumers and legitimate businesses.”

The fraudulent bling is often found at underground outlets or third-party e-commerce websites. CBP officials said these counterfeit commodities fund smugglers and members of organized crime.

