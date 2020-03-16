LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – John Warren and his daughter Emily are joining the weekend rush at ValuMarket on Bardstown Road.

"You just do what your wife tells you to do so I'm going home with supplies," he said.

John and his fellow shoppers are lucky, this location still has supplies available.



"I've never seen anything like this since the big snows of 1994,” he said. “Last night I left work around 8 or 8:30 and went to one Walmart and two Krogers and they were completely out of toilet paper.”



John says it’s not just toilet paper that people are stocking up on – frozen foods are also a hot commodity, especially with many preparing to spend a lot more time inside their homes in the coming days and weeks.



"School's going to be out all week, which means kids are at home on the Internet doing their assignments,” he said. "You've got broccoli, you can beat anything."



Even waiting in the checkout line, coronavirus is on everyone's minds.



"You talk to the virologist, you talk to the doctors, they're more educated than us,” he said.



As health experts warn this is just the early stages of coronavirus, John says he just wants to be ready.



“I think you have to bag it. Oh no, I can do it. Well we can help you with that," he said. "See, this is good I'm on the news. It proves to my wife that I went to where I said I was going.”

