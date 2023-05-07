$4,000 prize offered in 'Curbing Violence in Jefferson County' competition

A cash prize will be awarded to the person who submits the best new idea, or a new twist on an old idea, to curb gun violence in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can win money for contributing a helpful idea to curb gun violence in Louisville by entering a new competition.

On Wednesday, July 5, Congressman Morgan McGarvey announced the "Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County" competition is now open.

The prize was originally $1,000, but during a press conference on Wednesday, several people pledged additional money, adding up to a total of $4,000.

A $4,000 prize will be awarded to the person who submits the best new idea, or a new twist on an old idea, to curb gun violence in our community.

Each idea must follow the rules of submission below and all entries must include the official submission form attached.

Rules of submission in the Curbing Gun Violence competition:

Your ideas for curbing gun violence in Jefferson County must be typed with minimum 10 point font and no more than one page total, or 500 words in length.

The winning idea should include three "action steps" to implement the idea.

The winning idea must be "do-able" with the resources available to Jefferson County.

The winning idea may be a new idea, or a fresh look at an old idea.

Any person from anywhere, and of any age can win.

Organizers encourage school-age children, young adults, and people in Assisted Living, nursing homes, etc. to submit their ideas.

The official submission form can be found at the Crescent Hill Branch Library in Louisville or online on the Crescent Hill Community Council Facebook and website.

Entries will be accepted from July 5 to midnight Oct. 4. The submissions will be analyzed by a panel of 11 impartial judges, according to a news release.

The $4,000 prize will be awarded to the winner on Jan. 4, 2024.

The Crescent Hill Community Council is sponsoring this competition.

