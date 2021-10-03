Cunningham's prepares to reopen after flooding causes shutdown

Several feet of water surrounded the popular restaurant last week, but it had only minimal damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With flood waters receding and roads near the Ohio River reopening, places like Cunningham's Creekside are prepping to serve customers again.

Several feet of water surrounded the popular restaurant last week, but owner Brent George said they are familiar with the flooding process — closing down and getting everything out.

"The river ended up cresting about eight inches less than the forecast, which doesn't sound like a lot, but in flood terms, that's quite a bit," George said. "It'll make the put back faster, and it actually left the building sooner than it would have."

George said Cunningham's has just minimal damage from the rising waters, meaning they are able to reopen sooner. The restaurant will reopen Friday, March 12.

"We have a very, very close knit crew here, and it's just fun," George said. "The interaction with them when we're serving people, cooking for people, serving drinks, as opposed to hammering nails, carrying equipment out the door, and things like that...it's just a whole different environment."

George said he is looking forward to bigger crowds in late spring and summer as more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

