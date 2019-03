LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Harrods Creek restaurant in Louisville is back open, even with Harrods Creek retreating at a high level. On Friday the creek was just three feet below the outdoor porch of Cunningham's Creekside, but lunch goers were going in to get the famous fried fish and stewed tomatoes.

The tradition on River Road reopened on Tuesday of this week after being forced to close for 15 days during two rounds of flooding. Luckily, owner Brent George says round two of flooding never made it inside the place.

He says he's back to full hours and ready for big crowds to watch UK take on Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday at 2pm, and then UofL take on Notre Dame on Sunday.

UofL fan George Lawson will be there. He told us, “I’ve been looking for stewed tomatoes for 15 days. It’s been tough.”