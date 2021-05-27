Cultural Pass offers free in-person experiences for kids in Greater Louisville area

The 2021 Cultural Pass program will provide in-person and online access to 51 of Greater Louisville's arts and cultural institutes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a year of trying to have arts and cultural experiences online, Fund for the Arts and the Arts and Culture Alliance announced new, free in-person learning opportunities for students in southern Indiana.

This year's Cultural Pass program for southern Indiana will encourage students to learn something new and fun after a difficult year filled with non-traditional learning.

The 2021 Cultural Pass program will provide in-person and online access to 51 of Greater Louisville's arts and cultural institutes, like the Falls of the Ohio State Park, Carnegie Center for Arts & History and Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site.

Children and young adults 21 or younger can get free general admission and exclusive access to activities and content at home from June 1 to Aug. 8. Residents of Jefferson and Bullitt County in Kentucky are also eligible to participate.

"The Cultural Pass provides incredible, world-class arts opportunities for our community’s children that promote both summer learning and summer fun," said Christen Boone, President & CEO of Fund for the Arts. "This year, families will have a wider variety of ways to participate than ever before with virtual and in-person experiences available."

Residents can register for their Cultural Pass and track their progress online at their county public library's website.

