Cuban community rallies with immigrant business owner denouncing 'mafia tactics'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of Louisville’s Cuban community rallied Sunday in NuLu in support of an immigrant restaurant owner.

It comes following controversy surrounding a letter of demands Black Lives Matter protesters gave to NuLu business owners asking for improved diversity.

Fernando Martinez, owner of Cuban restaurant, La Bodeguita de Mima said his restaurant had to close after fears of safety and vandalism after he spoke out against those demands.

He took to Facebook saying the demands were “mafia tactics” used to intimidate business owner.

Supporters held signs outside his business Sunday saying, “justice for all.”

Martinez addressed the crowd about the criticism his restaurant received, saying it has always been inclusive.

“What if you have a different political belief? What if you have a different religious belief? Does that make us enemies? No, it doesn't make us enemies. La Bodegita is open to everybody. If you're gay, this is your home. If you're black, this is your home. If you're white, this is your home. If you're human, this is your home, and that's a reality."