Man killed in shooting on Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Crittenden Dr. near Bradley Ave., around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 23. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

A few hours earlier, a man died after he was shot by an LMPD officer during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police stressed that the two incidents were not related.

