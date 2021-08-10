Louisville leaders, activists to hold discussion on public safety

The Louisville Metro Council Minority Caucus will host a town hall on public safety on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council's Minority Caucus is planning to hold a discussion on public safety on Tuesday.

According to a release, Louisville officials and community activists will share their thoughts on the current state of public safety in the city. After each person speaks, they will answer questions submitted from the public on what they are doing to reduce crime in the city.

Speakers include:

Erika Shields, Chief of Police for the Louisville Metro Police Department

Keith Talley, Chief of Community Building for Mayor Greg Fischer's office

Josh Crawford, Executive Director of the Pegasus Institute

Christopher 2X, Executive Director of Game Changers

The meeting will be held in the Union Ballroom (Room 218AB) at the University of Louisville's Shelby Campus Founders Hall (450 N Whittington Pkwy). It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required for entry.

The public safety town hall will be hosted by Councilman Anthony Piagentini (D-19), Councilwoman Marilyn Parker (D-18), Councilman Kevin Kramer (D-11) and Councilman Scott Reed (D-16).

A second public safety meeting will be held next month in southwestern Jefferson County. The date, time and location of that meeting will be released later.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.