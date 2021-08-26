'People want relief from these crimes': FBI dedicate special agents to help LMPD other law enforcement

The agency will help in identifying, apprehending and ultimately convicting individuals involved in violent crime around the city.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Louisville is adding more agents to the Safe Street Task Force (SSTF).

Community activist Christopher 2X believes the agency's help will send the city in the right direction.

"People want relief. They want relief from these crimes," shared 2x. "Equally I think the FBI will be fair in about what kind of effect they can make and maybe not make and I don't think they would make a guarantee that they would be the reason that there is a big downtick," 2x said.

Special Agent Tim Beam tells WHAS11 the agency will help in identifying, apprehending and ultimately convicting individuals involved in violent crime around the city. Crimes like carjackings, shootings and homicides.

The numbers tell the story

LMPD has responded to 133 homicides in 2021, compared to 99 at this time in 2020.

Last year at this time, 32 percent of the homicide cases were solved.

In 2021, only 35 percent have been solved.

In a statement sent by the FBI Louisville:

"The homicide rate and the number of shootings are simply unacceptable. While the increase in investigative resources amplifies the FBI's commitment to do our part to keep the city safe, we continue to need the public's help in identifying those who are perpetrating the violence in our community."

The FBI'S safe streets task force is in partnership with LMPD, Nelson and Bullitt county.

WHAS11 reached out to LMPD for further comment, right now they share they are still in the early stages of this initiative.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.