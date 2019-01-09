LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sustainable eating is on the rise. Several restaurants and even national chains are trying their hands at plant-based burgers and meals. One Louisville restaurant is taking this trend to the next level and adding some unexpected ingredients to their menu.

Ostra is the newest restaurant by Chef Adam Burress, the mastermind behind Hammerheads and Game. Ostra features a variety of seafood tapas and sliders, all with unique twists. From charcoal tortillas to rabbit corndogs, Ostra is a dream for bold eaters.

Want to put that bravery to the test? The latest special from Ostra comes with a “warning” on social media: “Only for the most adventurous diner!”

The dish features an Impossible burger (a plant-based burger patty) topped with kimchi date chutney and brie cheese, all served on a pretzel bun.

Oh, it also comes with crickets and “super worms.”

The restaurant describes the special as “the most nutritious, sustainable and delicious burger you can find". If you're willing to give it a shot, don't wait: Ostra specials are available for a limited time.

Ready to see “what a responsible future can taste like?" Ostra is located at 1758 Frankfort Avenue.

