PROSPECT, Ky. — Officials with MSD say crews are working to repair a break in a 30-inch force main in Prospect.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Court and officials say the break is discharging sewage into Harrod’s Creek.

MSD said they have reduced the flow from the break, a peak of an estimated 1,800 gallons per hour.

Crews are expected to clean and sanitize the area but say the repairs should take a week to complete.

The are urging the public to avoid the area of the spill and any downstream portions of Harrod’s Creek until those repairs are complete.

