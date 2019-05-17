LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, an LG&E electrical substation is on fire.

The working fire is in the 11000 block of Taylorsville Road.

As of 5 p.m. there are 5,000 people without power, according to LG&E.

Follow this link to check for power outages.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND WILL BE UPDATED.

