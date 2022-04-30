A young man was pulled to safety after he fell from an Ohio River overlook early Saturday in Harrison County.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers and several southeastern Indiana fire rescue joined Harrison County crews to pull a man from the side of cliff over the Ohio River Saturday morning.

“Thank you, you saved my life,” he said when he was brought back to the top of the cliff, according to a Facebook post by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At approximately 3 a.m., three young adults were standing near a scenic Ohio River overlook on The Narrows Road in southern Harrison County when one slipped and fell over the cliff.

Three fire departments responded, along with EMS and sheriff's deputies from Harrison County and staff from O’Bannon Woods State Park, to extracted the man from the cliff side.

He was able to "glimpse the sunrise before an ambulance ride to the hospital," according to DNR.

At least two of the three men, none of whom were identified by name by conservation officers, had apparently been drinking before the one fell off the cliff.