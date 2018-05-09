LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The sounds of cheering and shouting heard on Saturdays in the fall are replaced by the noise of construction Wednesday morning as crews put the finishing touches on Cardinal Stadium ahead of the Louisville Cardinals' home opener.

"We're in the final touches, hanging TVs, a little bit of plumbing, getting the concession stands ready and things like that," Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said.

Fans are counting down the hours to Saturday's home opener when the Cardinals will host Indiana State to kick off their 100th home season. Crews have been busy working extra hours as kickoff draws closer, enduring the summer heat to meet their deadline.

"We've got about 150 people here out here working today installing the last of the seats, putting the last of the railings in place," Tyra said.

Fans already caught a look of this year's new team last weekend in the season opener in Orlando, but this Saturday, they will be able to see their new home after a $63 million expansion project at Cardinal Stadium, which brought with it a brand new north end zone with new club areas, box suites and an estimated 5,400 additional seats. The seats at the top of the north end zone are designed to reflect the university's partnership with Adidas with the grey seats among the red creating the three stripes in Adidas's logo.

"We thought we'd do something cool, meaning cool - not black seats because they'd been even hotter than the grey," Tyra said.

The expansion brings the total number of seats at Cardinal Stadium to more than 60,000, and while Tyra said he expects Cardinal fans to turn out in support of their team, the university is also planning other things to enhance the fan experience, including new pregame festivities.

"It's a new twist on it, I think more comparable to what you'd see at some of the schools - Virginia Tech, I know Nebraska tried to something," he said. "I think ours is better."

Tyra hopes the renovations and the new events will make this 100th season and the seasons after a memorable experience.

"We're going to have some fun with it," he said. "It will be cool, will be new and we're certainly trying to entice fans to come out here and support the team so when they get jacked up ready to come out on the field, they can run out to a stadium that has a lot of people in it."

According to Tyra, the new north end zone area has already sold 90 percent of the seats for this Saturday's game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Stadium parking is open at noon and the Cards March will begin at 4:45 p.m.

