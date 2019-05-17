JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Billows of black smoke and flames coming from a Jeffersontown electrical substation slowed traffic and frustrated people living around the area as a transformer on fire knocked out traffic lights on the streets and electricity and air conditioning in homes.



"Things are going to happen," Mike Sievert said. "You just have to take your time and accept a change for a minute."



While things may have been tough for the roughly 4,800 people affected in the Jeffersontown neighborhoods like Saratoga Woods, Sievert wasn't complaining.



"I'm doing Door Dash," he said. "I do that part-time. Getting hammered out here. This is my third order back here tonight."



After all, when there is no electricity in the house, cooking dinner is a little harder, which is why Sievert was as much of a welcome sight in the neighborhoods as the LG&E crews working to restore the power Friday evening.



"The guy was understanding. He was just thankful," Sievert said of one of his customers. "He's like, 'I had no power. You're a lifesaver.'"



But even Sievert's evening wasn't free of frustration from the power outage.



"Taylorsville Road's a mess," he said. "All the traffic lights are out so it's taking us time to get there, but we're staying busy."

Follow this link to check for power outages.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.