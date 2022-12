The fire was first reported at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg.

The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments.

A number of residents could be seen outside of the building, according to the WHAS crew.

No information on rescues or injuries has been released.