LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This weekend, the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts starts working on upcoming shows. It's a silver lining of hope after the large fire in June.

Right now, the building is still closed to the public, but employees are back in their offices.

The first show back on the calendar is the Louisville Ballet's Romeo and Juliet in Whitney Hall September 7-8.

The center expects repairs to continue until early 2019.

