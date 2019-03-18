LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly two years after the project was first announced, work has started on a development turning a former convent and monastery into affordable housing.

The building at Jackson and Liberty Streets once housed friars for St. Boniface Church.

It’s now surrounded by construction and fences as crews work.

The Marian Group says the completed renovation will create 29 single bedroom and efficiency apartments.

When first announced in 2017 developers said the units will be restricted to those with incomes no higher than 50 percent of the area’s median income.

