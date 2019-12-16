LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Police arrested 49-year-old Richard Brown on Dec. 15.



Police say Richard Brown set fire to a house on Jacob Drive while four people were still inside and three of them were children. Everyone was able to get out safely.



Officers ended up finding Brown hiding in the bushes; not far away.

Brown did not go peacefully when officers apprehended him. Brown, who was very drunk according to police, hurt an officer as he resisted arrest.



Brown is charged with Arson, Assault of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.



