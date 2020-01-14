LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tip from the community helped a Crestwood business find one of their stolen lawnmowers.

A member of the Anderson family provided the update to WHAS11 News.

We spoke with Anderson's Sales and Service last week after people were captured on surveillance video stealing two mowers from their store early last week.

They said those mowers were worth $8,000 each.

If you can help find the second mower or the people involved in the theft, call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.

