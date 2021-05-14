Multiple units damaged by fire at apartment complex in Crescent Hill

It took more than 30 firefighters to get the fire under control in about a half hour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews batted an apartment fire in Crescent Hill Friday evening.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Seminary Ct.

According to Louisville Fire, flames were shooting from a second floor attic space when firefighters arrived. It took more than 30 firefighters to get the fire under control in about a half hour.

No one was injured in the fire.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Hendrickson said two to four units were damaged and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

