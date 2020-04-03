LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved Louisville antique mall in the Butchertown neighborhood is now officially closed after opening in 2007.

Crazy Daisy announced the building was sold and originally gave notice that their final day would be March 31. However, on March 3, they announced they would not reopen.

In a Facebook post they said in part, “Our Vendors are going to a variety of new places and we hope you will follow them there. It's been a wild ride!"

Owner Kelly McCall said they were overwhelmed by the response to the closing and wanted to thank customers for their loyalty.

