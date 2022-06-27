Woman dead after rollover crash off Gene Snyder, LMPD says

Police said the woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle following the crash in a wooded area near the 7-mile marker Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash off I-265 North has left a woman dead, according to Louisville police.

Metro Police said Third Division officers responded to the crash on the interstate near the 7-mile marker around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Their preliminary investigation suggests a driver had lost control of their vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway and rolling into a wooded area. The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

