Louisville woman found dead in crash had been reported missing

Taylor Feggett's family said she had been missing since Friday. Her vehicle was discovered crashed three days later off I-265.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Questions are surrounding a woman found dead in her crashed car on the side of I-265.

The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Taylor Fegett.

Fegett was reported missing on Friday by family members. They claim she had crashed on Friday, but her car was off to the side and went unnoticed until Monday.

Metro Police has not confirmed that information with WHAS11 News but said the accident was “still under investigation.”

Police did issue a news release Monday night after Fegett’s vehicle was found and did say it was off the side of the roadway and in a wooded area. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

