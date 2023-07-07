Teenager dies after crash in Okolona neighborhood

Police said the teenage driver died on Friday, a day after the crash happened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal collision that happened Thursday on Shepherdsville Road.

Police said it happened near the intersection of Ronwood Drive and Shepherdsville. That's in the Okolona neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:20 p.m. LMPD said. Their preliminary investigation revealed a teenager was driving on Ronwood when she failed to yield.

She ended up colliding with another vehicle traveling south on Shepherdsville according to authorities.

Both drivers were sent to UofL Health; the teenager died on Friday, and the other driver has serious injuries police said.

No other information is available.

