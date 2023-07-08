Crash investigation in downtown Louisville leads to discovery of Highview neighborhood shooting

LMPD said two people were on their way to the hospital after being shot on Shepherdsville Road when the crash happened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are recovering after a shooting in the Highview neighborhood ended with a crash in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a crash at South Jackson and East Chestnut Streets around 11 p.m. Friday.

While they were investigating, officers learned two adults who were inside one of the vehicles had been shot in the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road.

LMPD said the people were being taken to the hospital by private means when they crashed.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn't hurt.

Police said the two shooting victims were treated at UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD doesn't have any suspects right now. Anyone with information is asked to call their anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD or use their online portal.

