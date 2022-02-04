All lanes of I-65S in Clark County shut down after ambulance overturns

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, an ambulance carrying a patient overturned near I-265 Friday afternoon.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — I-65S is currently shut down in Clark County after an ambulance overturned Friday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m., and injuries have been reported. The ambulance was carrying a patient at the time.

It is unclear what led to the crash. According to images from INDOT, traffic is being diverted off I-65S and onto I-265.

Avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

You can check current traffic conditions here.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

