All lanes of I-65S in Clark County shut down after ambulance overturns

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — I-65S is currently shut down in Clark County after an ambulance overturned Friday afternoon.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m., and injuries have been reported. The ambulance was carrying a patient at the time.
It is unclear what led to the crash. According to images from INDOT, traffic is being diverted off I-65S and onto I-265.
Avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
You can check current traffic conditions here.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
