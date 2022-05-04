LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-71 North

Police said a person died at the scene and another was sent to the hospital following the Sunday evening crash near I-264 West.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on I-71 North.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Eighth Division officers responded to the collision near I-264 West around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a driver headed northbound on I-71 lost control of his vehicle, running off the roadway and crashed.

A male suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person in the vehicle was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine which person was the driver of the vehicle.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

