KSP: Tennessee man killed in head-on crash in Hardin County

Police are investigating the Monday night crash where they suspect heavy rainfall may have played a part.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Hardin County that left one person dead and another injured Monday night.

According to KSP, a trooper was responding to a non-injury crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he came upon a separate crash involving two vehicles near the 91-mile marker on Interstate 65.

In their preliminary investigation, KSP said 19-year-old Chloe Corse from Louisville was headed northbound when she lost control of her vehicle during a period of heavy rainfall. The rain caused her vehicle to spinout before coming to a stop facing south in the northbound lanes.

During this time, KSP said, another vehicle driven by 56-year-old Gerald Bell of Bruceton, Tennessee struck Corse’s vehicle head-on.

Bell and a 25-year-old passenger were taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Bell died a short time later. Corse was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

