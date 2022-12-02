'The people who own these businesses deserve to feel safe': 2 Highlands businesses damaged after crash at busy intersection

Police say the man driving the vehicle is okay and being treated at a local hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews have been navigating through small, flying debris and salvaging what’s left of two Highlands businesses, Tax Pros and Free Hype Shop.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Louisville police said a man lost control of his car, went off the roadway and crashed into the businesses. The man was transported to UofL Hospital and expected to survive.

Crews worked into the night cleaning up the mess.

“When you hear about it, it’s no surprise because I think at this point, when it comes to this intersection, most people in the neighborhood are used to it,” Tomas Garza said. He lives in the Highlands. “The people in the neighborhood, the people who own these businesses deserve to feel safe."

The shops that were hit are a few yards from the intersection of Bardstown Road and Douglas Boulevard.

According to collision data from Kentucky State Police, the intersection has seen ten crashes since January 2020.

“I do feel like every single business that goes in that corner, there is always broken windows or things that have happened due to car crashes,” Angela Pike, owner of Silly Axe Café, said.

Pike said in her three years in business, she’s seen the location hit multiple times and she saw the owners leave.

“There was like a food prep place there and I wanna say they had their windows destroyed from car crashes two or three times,” Pike recalled.

She said she doesn’t know what could be done, but she is concerned for her customers and community.

"This is a loop. It's very walkable. Businesses are connected. Everything's real close. You have kids riding scooters and bikes and skateboards all through and it's such a walkable little circle, that something should be done about that corner," Pike explained.

Being a small business owner herself, Pike said her heart goes out to those affected.

"Right now, it's so tough anyway. All of the small businesses I feel they are suffering and just trying their hardest to get ahead."

