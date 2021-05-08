x
Police: Fight inside SUV causes crash into Algonquin home

Police said the vehicle did catch fire, however, it was put out quickly by Louisville Fire Department and did not damage the home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said a fight inside an SUV caused a collision into a home in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of South 23rd Street around 4 a.m.

According to their preliminary investigation, police said the altercation caused to vehicle to rear off the roadway and strike a home.

The SUV did catch fire, but it was extinguished quickly by Louisville Fire and did not damage the home.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital with a minor injury.

The driver and those inside the home were not injured.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

